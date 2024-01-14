Home / Boxing Videos / REACTION! Artur Beterbiev DISMANTLES Callum Smith in the seventh round

REACTION! Artur Beterbiev DISMANTLES Callum Smith in the seventh round

Sky Sports Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Artur Beterbiev speaks following his seventh round stoppage win against Callum Smith.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Dmitry Bivol Returns To Training For Beterbiev Vs Smith Winner

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol is back at it patiently awaiting the winner …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved