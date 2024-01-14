Home / Boxing Videos / "It's hard to accept I'm not the best!" 💔 Callum Smith reacts to his defeat to Artur Beterbiev

"It's hard to accept I'm not the best!" 💔 Callum Smith reacts to his defeat to Artur Beterbiev

Sky Sports Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Callum Smith speaks following his loss to Artur Beterbiev.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Dmitry Bivol Returns To Training For Beterbiev Vs Smith Winner

WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol is back at it patiently awaiting the winner …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved