KO | Daniel Garcia vs Luis May! JuneBug Lands Perfect Body Shot To The Liver And May Says No Mas!





Daniel Garcia Continues To Impress With Big 1st Rd KO!

Garcia looks to make his 2024 return on the MunguiaRyder undercard, January 27th at Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ!

Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Daniel ‘JuneBug’ Garcia vs Luis May

June 8th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #FloresSantibanes

