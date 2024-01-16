Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Daniel Garcia vs Luis May! JuneBug Lands Perfect Body Shot To The Liver And May Says No Mas!

KO | Daniel Garcia vs Luis May! JuneBug Lands Perfect Body Shot To The Liver And May Says No Mas!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Daniel Garcia Continues To Impress With Big 1st Rd KO!
Garcia looks to make his 2024 return on the MunguiaRyder undercard, January 27th at Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ!
Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Daniel ‘JuneBug’ Garcia vs Luis May
June 8th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #FloresSantibanes

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #daniel #garcia #junebug #colorado #mexico #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou smirk and shake hands in opening face-off 😮‍💨

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved