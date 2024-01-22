Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Nelson sends warning to Kell Brook about Chris Eubank Jr fight 🚨

Johnny Nelson sends warning to Kell Brook about Chris Eubank Jr fight 🚨

Sky Sports Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Johnny Nelson hopes Kell Brook stays retired and avoids a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Rhiannon Dixon Eyes WBO World Title Route Then Eyes Dubois Unification

Unbeaten European and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion Rhiannon Dixon admits she is considering opting for the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved