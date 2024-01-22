Rodriguez won the WBA Fedelatin belt in Argentina  – World Boxing Association

Uruguayan Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez achieved his goal and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin belt by defeating Jose Acevedo by majority decision on Friday night at the Estadio Polideportivo Carlos Saul Menem, in La Rioja, Argentina.

The cards were 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95, with which the visiting fighter got a close victory that makes him the regional champion of the category, a goal he had unsuccessfully sought in the past.

In October 2023, both fighters had disputed this title in a fight that ended in a draw, so the belt remained vacant. However, the rematch was signed and this time Rodriguez was able to come out on top and take this valuable victory for his career.

The native of Maldonado used a careful strategy in which he took advantage of the distance to keep his opponent at bay and keep adding rounds, while at the end he was more aggressive with his attacks to look for that finish that would give him the victory by points.

Despite the difficulty of the fight, he came out with his hand up after 10 rounds of hard study and hard work in the ring. The unbeaten Acevedo now has 13 wins, 1 draw and 6 knockouts, while Acevedo has a record of 14 wins, 6 setbacks, 3 draws and 8 knockouts.



