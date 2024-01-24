Home / Boxing Videos / THE BLUEPRINT | Darius Fulghum Lays Out His BluePrint For 2024! Young Prospect Has BIG Dreams!

THE BLUEPRINT | Darius Fulghum Lays Out His BluePrint For 2024! Young Prospect Has BIG Dreams!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago



Fulghum Coming Off An Impressive 2023, With 6 Fights, Makes His 2024 Debut On The Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder DAZN Broadcast!

Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round Super Middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. MunguiaRyder will be live from Footprint Center, Pheonix, AZ on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.
Tickets for Munguía vs. Ryder are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #darius #fulghum #houston #texas #munguiaryder #blueprint #dfg #training #fighter #free

