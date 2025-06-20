Home / Boxing Videos / A 6ft 8inch FLYWEIGHT?!?!?! | LOL Galal Yafai | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing



Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

