A 6ft 8inch FLYWEIGHT?!?!?! | LOL Galal Yafai | Matchroom Boxing





Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.