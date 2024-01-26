Donovan will fight Herrera on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

The Irish welterweight prospect, Paddy Donovan, will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) continental belt this Saturday against Argentinean Williams Herrera at the Ulster Hall, in Belfast, United Kingdom.

Donovan is 25 years old and won the title last November 25 against Danny Ball in an impressive fight in which he was knocked out in four rounds. The southpaw is going through a great moment and knows that every victory counts in his professional growth, so he intends to give another great performance this weekend.

Herrera, 27, is a fighter on the rise. He already has experience fighting outside of Argentina and wants to get his first international victory in this engagement. His most recent fight ended in a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Canadian Josh Wagner but now he has a great opportunity to turn things around.

Donovan has 12 wins and 9 knockouts while Herrara comes into this bout with 15 wins, 2 losses and 6 knockouts.



