Romero and Cuesta met  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s KO Drugs event in Buenos Aires will culminate with a double day of fights starting on Saturday afternoon and the athletes have already met the scales.

The main event of the second and double day on Saturday will be the WBA super bantamweight world title fight between Argentinean fighter Nazarena Romero and Mexican Paulette Cuesta.

On Friday afternoon at the weigh-in both fighters stepped on the scales weighing 121.9 pounds for Romero and 121.8 for Cuesta. And without much ado, each one raised her flag and gave each other a warning, announcing a train wreck in the ring.

But that will be on the night. Before that, there will be 4 evening fights that will heat up the atmosphere with local and international prospects that will have the opportunity to show themselves to the world:

In 8 round lightweight, from Canada Trevor Thonson (12-0, 10 KO) vs. Pablo Villafañe (Argentina, 4-4-1, 1 KO).

In bantamweight 4 rounds, Argentinean debutant Junior Narvaes (117.5 lbs.) vs. local debutant Kevin Varela (117.5 lbs.)

In 4 round welterweight, Argentina’s Lucia Perez (145.5 lbs / 3-1, 1 KO) vs. Josefina Paz 145.1 lbs.

Lorena Balbuena – 63.800 kg 140.6 pounds – Argentina, 1-0) vs. Viviana Palavecino – 65.800 kg -145.06 pounds Argentina, 1-0) – Super lightweight, 4 rounds.

SATURDAY NIGHT SHIFT

Nazarena Romero (121.9 lbs Argentina, 13-0-2, 7 KO) vs. Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta (121.8 lbs (Mexico, 17-3, 4 KO) – 10 rounds, vacant WBA super bantamweight world title.

Chann Thonson (134.1 lbs. Canada, 16-0, 13 KO) vs. Neri Munoz (134.7 lbs. (Argentina, 15-2, 11 KO) – 10 rounds, vacant WBA lightweight gold title.

Josue Aguero (129.6 lbs. Argentina, 11-0, 6 KO) vs. Jorge Luis Martinez (129.4 lbs. Mexico, 17-3-1, 11 KO) – 10 rounds, WBA Fedelatin super featherweight title.

Jaquan Carty (158.4 lbs. Canada, 6-0, 5 KO) vs. Braian Perez (159.1 lbs. Argentina, 5-0, 2 KO) – 10 rounds, WBA Fedelatin super middleweight title.