Fulghum-Fox fight for WBA Continental USA belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Darius Fulghum will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super middleweight belt this Saturday against veteran Alantez Fox at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bout will be part of the Golden Boy Promotions event, where Jaime Munguia and Rocky Fielding will square off in the night’s main event.

Fulghum is an American prospect who will be making the first defense of his regional belt, which he won last December 2 by defeating Pachino Hill by technical knockout in the second round in Houston.

He will face Fox, an experienced fighter who has fought for the world title and although he is not at his best, he sees this as a great opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Fulghum has a record of 9 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts. Fox, on the other hand, has 28 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



