"Jaime Munguia Is Gauging Me For Canelo, It's A Mistake!" – John Ryder





Just before setting off to the US for his upcoming fight with Jaime Munguia, we catchup with John Ryder who looks ahead to his big fight in Phoenix and reflects on his last outing against Canelo Alvarez and explains what he picked up from the experience and why Munguia picking him to potentially lead into Canelo is the wrong move.

