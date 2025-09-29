Dave Allen prepares for “scary” test vs Makhmudov | Matchroom Boxing





Dave Allen prepares for this October 11 showdown vs dangerous heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov. The White Rhino is in the shape of his life, according to trainer Jamie Moore, and has been promised a massive, life-changing fight by Eddie Hearn if he pulls off the upset in Sheffield.

Allen faces the biggest test of his career on October 11 when he takes on the dangerous heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The “White Rhino” returns in front of a hometown crowd, looking to pull off the upset against the Canadian KO artist. Don’t miss it, streaming live worldwide on DAZN.

