Joe Joyce Reveals How He Will React If KASH ALI BITES HIM | Opens Up On Zhang, Parker, Dubois





Heavyweight Juggernaut Joe Joyce sits down with Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss his return to action against Kash Ali at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham on March 16th live on TNT Sports.

Joyce also discusses wanting to get back in the heavyweight mix, who he will be backing in a clash between Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang and offers his thoughts on Joshua v Ngannou and the resurgence of Daniel Dubois.

#JoeJoyce #JoyceAli #Boxing

