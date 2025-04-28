Home / Boxing News / Ongen Saknosiwi Retains WBA Asia South Title with Split Decision Win Over Gemino – World Boxing Association

Indonesia’s own Ongen Saknosiwi successfully defended his WBA Asia South super featherweight title, edging out the Philippines’ Jhon Gemino by split decision Saturday night in Jakarta.

The two warriors battled it out over 10 hard-fought rounds. Saknosiwi took control early, clearly dominating the first half of the fight with sharp combinations and crisp footwork. However, the momentum shifted in the later rounds as Gemino mounted a strong comeback, pressing the action and landing the heavier shots down the stretch.

In the end, the judges were split: one scored it 95-93 for Saknosiwi, another had it 96-92 for Gemino, while the deciding judge awarded it 96-92 in favor of the hometown fighter. With the win, Saknosiwi not only retained his WBA Asia South belt but also solidified his status as the WBA Asia super featherweight champion.

This victory marks a major milestone for Saknosiwi, who now holds two regional titles simultaneously — a strong statement in his quest for greater recognition on the international boxing scene.


