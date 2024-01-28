Home / Boxing Videos / FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix Jr.

FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix Jr.

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



January 27, 2024 — Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix Jr. full card highlights from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Presented by @AutoZone.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: JAIME MUNGUÍA VS. JOHN RYDER PRELIMINARY BOUTS

The undefeated, former World Champion Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and former Interim World Champion …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved