Home / Boxing Videos / “It’s Not Personal, It’s Business” Chev Clarke Tells Isaac Chamberlain After McCarthy KO

“It’s Not Personal, It’s Business” Chev Clarke Tells Isaac Chamberlain After McCarthy KO

Matchroom Boxing 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



Following yet another convincing stoppage, this time over Tommy McCarthy, Chev Clarke switches his attention to his next assignment – A shot at Isaac Chamberlain’s British Cruiserweight Title. We speak to C4 in the immediate aftermath in Belfast.

#ChevClarke #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde 1 year on 🔥 | Fight Highlights | Epic World Title bout in 2023 👑

Watch the highlights of Artur Beterbiev’s successful title defence against Anthony Yarde that took him …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved