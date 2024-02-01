Caroline Dubois Does Cover Shoot With Sky Sports Editions 📷





►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Welcome to Sky Sports Editions – in the fourth episode of this series, champion boxer, Caroline Dubois steps into the spotlight to star in her own cover shoot. In this Edition, Caroline reflects on her eventful journey into boxing and the increased female representation within the sport.

Catch Dubois defending her IBO World lightweight title on February 3 — available to watch on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Editions is a new content series showcasing the original stories from women in sport, as told by the athletes themselves. The series gives a candid access-all-areas look at some of the biggest personalities and change-makers in women’s sport as the athlete reflects on what has made them who they are today and share insights into the highs and lows of their careers and lives.

#CarolineDubois #NaomiSchiff #Boxing #IBO

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf