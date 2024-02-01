Home / Boxing Videos / Conor Benn Vs Pete Dobson: Press Conference

Conor Benn Vs Pete Dobson: Press Conference

We’re live from Las Vegas as Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson with the likes of Austin Williams, Johnny Fisher, Khalil Coe, Jimmy Sains and George Liddard also on the card.

