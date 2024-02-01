RIYADH SEASON’S FURY VS USYK PPV TO BE BROADCAST ACROSS TNT SPORTS, DAZN & SKY SPORTS

MEGA FIGHT BROADCAST IN ALL OTHER TERRITORIES ON DAZN

An unprecedented broadcast distribution deal for ‘Ring of Fire’, the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship fight between the WBC champion Tyson Fury and unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, has been set for fans worldwide.

In a groundbreaking agreement, the first Undisputed heavyweight title fight of the century will be available to fans on PPV across three major UK sports broadcasters: TNT Sports, DAZN, and Sky Sports.

Fury vs Usyk, which will be showcased as part of Riyadh Season, is the biggest fight that can be made in boxing and H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), wishes to ensure the event is available to as many fans as possible via the biggest platforms.

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said “Since our first Riyadh Season in 2019, the Season has developed a reputation for hosting the biggest events and they do not come much bigger than the undisputed heavyweight title fight. This is history in the making, a fight the world has waited for. Now it is a reality, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excited to be hosting this era-defining fight. This will be a global spectacle and we will do everything to ensure that everyone has an experience that matches an event of this magnitude.”

Fury vs Usyk, ‘Ring of Fire’ will feature two further world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh.

Australian cruiserweight sensation Jai Opetaia will face previous ruler of the division and champion of the World Boxing Super Series, Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) for the IBF world title in a world championship rematch.

The undefeated IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) will make a second defence of his title in all-British clash against when he takes on IBO World Champion Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7KOs).

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will continue his run at cruiserweight by taking on the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) from Sweden. Also featuring is British heavyweight star of the future Moses Itauma (7-0, 5 KOs), the World Youth Amateur champion from 2022, along with cruiserweight and 2021 Olympian David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) from New Zealand

George Warren CEO of Queensberry said: “The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship of the World represents the absolute pinnacle of the sport. The eyes of the world will be on Riyadh on February 17 when Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk. I am delighted that British fans will have this historical sporting moment brought to them by the UK’s three biggest sports broadcasters in TNT Sports, DAZN and Sky Sports.”

Shay Segev, CEO of, DAZN said: “It is an honour for DAZN to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for ‘Ring of Fire’. DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing, and for this fight, we will be offering a free month’s subscription in the UK & US alongside any PPV purchase allowing fans to enjoy an unmatched catalogue of fights this spring. We share Riyadh Season’s ambitions and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: “Sky Sports is the undisputed home for sports fans, and with our long history of broadcasting the biggest bouts in boxing history, it’s only right we’re bringing the most anticipated fight in 25 years to our customers. With Fury v Usyk, as well as two further world championship fights on the card, it’s set to be a truly momentous occasion and we can’t wait to watch.”

Andrew Georgiou, President & MD Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are proud to have taken fans on every step of Tyson Fury’s incredible journey since his comeback fight in 2018. The next part of the story is a truly historic moment in sport as anticipation builds for the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship fight in almost 25 years.

“TNT Sports viewers will enjoy full fight week coverage featuring boxing’s leading presenter, Laura Woods, alongside a renowned line-up of boxing’s best experts, including Carl Frampton, Richie Woodhall, Steve Bunce all live from the fight.”

About Riyadh Season:

Saudi Arabia’s capital embraces one of the world’s biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of unique entertainment events, concerts, exhibitions and dining experiences. Riyadh Season 2023 commenced on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and the historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, followed up by the ‘Day of Reckoning’ on December 23 featuring Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker as the headline fights.