RINGSIDE POV | Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder! Best Moments Of This Action Packed Brawl! #munguiaryder

Jaime Munguia Makes A Huge Statement! With This Statement Win Over Ryder, Munguia Looks To Have One More Fight Or So To Be In Line To Fight For The Super Middleweight World Titles!
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder
Jan. 27th, 2024 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ – #MunguiaRyder
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #jaimemunguia #jaime #munguia #tijuana #tj #mexico #watchondazn #ko #ringside #pointofview #knockout #highlights #highlight
