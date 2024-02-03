Home / Boxing Videos / Inside Look: Conor Benn Vs Pete Dobson (Exclusive Pre-Fight Feature)

Inside Look: Conor Benn Vs Pete Dobson (Exclusive Pre-Fight Feature)

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s the final countdown. Get the Inside Look from both Conor Benn and ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson ahead of our main event in Las Vegas. Someone’s 0 has gotta go…

#ConorBenn #BennDobson #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Eddie Hearn Reacts To Fury Vs Usyk Postponement & Talks Benn Vs Dobson

Following the Conor Benn vs Pete Dobson weigh-in, Eddie Hearn gives his thoughts on the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved