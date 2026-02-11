Sebastian Fundora: Everyone Underestimates Me!

The WBC 154-pound king aims to erase all doubts when he faces the great Keith Thurman Saturday, March 28 in a PBC PPV on Prime Video live from Las Vegas.

The wait is finally over.

After an injury-induced delay. WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora is set to defend his title against the former unified champion and future Hall-of-Fame contender Keith “One Time” Thurman.

The anticipated 154-pound showdown will take place on Saturday, March 28, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), live from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Originally slated for last October, the bout was postponed due to a hand injury sustained by the champion. However, at the kick-off press conference, Fundora made it clear that the time away has only sharpened his focus.

“We had this fight scheduled for October before the hand injury, but we’re healthy and ready to do it now,” Fundora told reporters. “The injury was just one of those things that happen. We just had to wait for it to heal. The more time to prepare, the better.”

For Fundora, the delay hasn’t dampened the magnitude of the matchup. In many ways, the extra time has allowed the anticipation to reach a fever pitch. “This is a fight that people wanted to see and we’re happy to provide,” he added.

Despite standing at a lean 6’6″ and holding the WBC strap, Fundora often finds himself fighting against more than just his opponent—he’s fighting against perception. Even with a championship belt around his waist, “The Towering Inferno” feels he has yet to receive his full due from the boxing public.

“I think everybody underestimates me. That’s part of the game,” Fundora said. “Whatever they say, you just have to go out there and show everyone what you’re made of.”

Against a fighter as experienced and decorated as Thurman, Fundora understands his physical dimensions won’t be enough. He is preparing for a tactical chess match against one of the era’s most cerebral punchers. “He’s an experienced fighter, and anything can happen in boxing, but we train to be prepared for anything. When you do that, things will come out your way.”

There is a lot riding on this for Fundora. Beating Thurman could catapult him to another level of stardom, making him the man in the talent-laden 154-pound division.

“This is my third time fighting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and this time we’re headlining. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. I have to take advantage of it,” Fundora stated. “A win would be another great highlight of my career. It would show that we’re moving in the right direction and taking the right steps.”

“We’re gonna go in there and do what we always do. I’m gonna retain this title and remain world champion.”

