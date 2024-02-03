News Fisher: I want more belts in 2024 01 February 2024

Johnny Fisher is ready to kick off a big year in style against Dmytro Bezus at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Saturday February 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and the Brit banger wants to add to his KO streak to set up more title fights in 2024.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW – the action in Las Vegas will begin at 11am PT/7pm UK, with the main event – Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson – set to step through the ropes at approximately 2.30pm PT/10.30pm UK.

Fisher (10-0 9 KOs) makes his American debut in Sin City and is raring to get a big year going after cramming three fights into five months in 2023. ‘The Romford Bull’ picked up his first title in August by stopping Harry Armstrong at The O2 in London to claim the Southern Area Heavyweight crown, but suffered a hand injury that the Mark Tibbs trained KO artist has now recovered from.

The 24 year old has his sights set on fighting at least four times in 2024 and taking strides to landing shots at the English and British titles but must first see off Bezus (10-1 5 KOs) over eight rounds, with the Ukrainian facing British opposition in consecutive fights having travelled to London to tackle David Adeleye in February.

“This year looks promising,” said Fisher. “We sat down with Eddie before Christmas, and you have a blueprint where you want to go. You don’t want to look too far ahead but we’re looking at the English and British.

“I won the Southern Area title against Harry, which is a great little title to win, it’s got a lot of history behind it, outside the boxing world it’s not well known but inside, it’s well respected and there’s always been good fights for it, Harry and I put on a good fight for it and won Southern Area title fight of the year for it.

“That was the first notch on the belt, but you want to keep building and get to English and British, because everyone’s aim is to win titles and eventually fight for a World title one day. Whether that’s three, four, five years down the line or you might get a shot in 18 months, you don’t know. you just have to keep winning and grafting, and we’re going in the right direction which is what matters.

“I want three fights this year, but hopefully four. After the fight in August, I had a little hand injury which I had to rest. Obviously, it’s important to look after your hands as all boxers know, and I’m really diligent with that now. So hopefully if everything goes to plan, we’ll be looking at four fights – Vegas, then back in April or May, one at the end of the summer and then one before Christmas; that would be perfect. But plans don’t always go how you want them to, and you have to be ready that things won’t go your way, just like in a fight.”

Fisher’s clash with Bezus is part of a Brit-heavy fight night in Las Vegas, topped by Welterweight star Conor Benn taking on Peter Dobson.

Benn’s Tony Sims’ trained Middleweight stablemates George Liddard and Jimmy Sains provide the Before the Bell action from 11am PT with Liddard meeting Andrew Buchanan over six rounds and Sains facing Alejandro Avalos over four.

Light-Heavyweight talent Khalil Coe kicks off the main card over eight rounds against Juan Gerardo Osunaand the co-main event sees Austin Williams defend his IBF North American Middleweight title against Armel Mbumba-Yassa.