Home / Boxing Videos / MMA Star Leah McCourt Backs Francis Ngannou To Beat Anthony Joshua 👀

MMA Star Leah McCourt Backs Francis Ngannou To Beat Anthony Joshua 👀

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Speaking on the latest episode of the Flash Knockdown Podcast, Leah McCourt backs her MMA counterpart Francis Ngannou to score a shock win over Anthony Joshua in March…

#shorts #boxing #joshuangannou

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Eddie Hearn Reacts To Fury Vs Usyk Postponement & Talks Benn Vs Dobson

Following the Conor Benn vs Pete Dobson weigh-in, Eddie Hearn gives his thoughts on the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved