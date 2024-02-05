Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Yarde career highlights | Explosive KO power from the best light-heavyweight in Britain 🇬🇧 💥

Anthony Yarde career highlights | Explosive KO power from the best light-heavyweight in Britain 🇬🇧 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch the best moments of Anthony Yarde’s career so far as he KO’d his way to the Light Heavyweight World Title scene! With a KO ratio of 23 knockouts in 27 fights, Yarde’s highlight reel is not one to miss.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

George Liddard Vs Andrew Buchanan (Benn Vs Dobson Undercard)

Middleweight talent George Liddard extends his unbeaten streak to 6-0 against Andrew Buchanan in Las …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved