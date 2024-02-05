Anthony Yarde career highlights | Explosive KO power from the best light-heavyweight in Britain 🇬🇧 💥





Watch the best moments of Anthony Yarde’s career so far as he KO’d his way to the Light Heavyweight World Title scene! With a KO ratio of 23 knockouts in 27 fights, Yarde’s highlight reel is not one to miss.

