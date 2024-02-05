Buatsi dominates Azeez in WBA eliminator  – World Boxing Association

Joshua Buatsi defeated Dan Azeez with authority last Saturday in a World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight eliminator held at Wembley Arena, London.

The Briton had one of the best performances of his career and showed an impressive dominance to win by scores of 117-109, 117-109 and 116-110 in a wide unanimous decision.

Buatsi fought a very disciplined fight, he was able to nullify Azeez’s attack and dominate him at all distances to win more rounds and prevail. In round 11 he scored two knockdowns to put the icing on the cake and show his superiority. Although he could not define the fight by knockout, he was quite dominant and got a win that puts him face to face with the title opportunity.

Buatsi’s record now stands undifeated in 18 wins and 13 knockouts. For his part, Azeez lost his undefeated record and now has 20 wins and 1 loss.



