Williams retains his WBA International belt in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International middleweight belt with a seventh round knockout over Armel Mbumba-Yassa on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The American handled the fight in great shape and finished with a spectacular combination that sent his opponent to the canvas in the seventh round.

A straight right hand hit Mbumba’s face, who fell dramatically and could not recover before the referee’s count. The knockout in favor of Williams was one of the highlights of the evening that took place at The Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Williams, 27, made a new defense of his crown and is shaping up as a world title contender for the future. The southpaw now has a record of 16 wins, no losses and 11 knockouts. Mbumba, on the other hand, left his record at 10 wins and 1 loss.



