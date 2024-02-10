Home / Boxing Videos / “Eubank Jr an anomaly!” Heaney hails Sheeraz as THE MAN if he beats Williams & invites him to Stoke

“Eubank Jr an anomaly!” Heaney hails Sheeraz as THE MAN if he beats Williams & invites him to Stoke

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Nathan Heaney joins Dev sahni as offers his perspective on Saturdays huge fight night, praising Sheeraz for his latest performance whilst inviting him for an intriguing in his home city of Stoke.

