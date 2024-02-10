“Eubank Jr an anomaly!” Heaney hails Sheeraz as THE MAN if he beats Williams & invites him to Stoke

Nathan Heaney joins Dev sahni as offers his perspective on Saturdays huge fight night, praising Sheeraz for his latest performance whilst inviting him for an intriguing in his home city of Stoke.
