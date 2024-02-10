Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Reveals His Plan For Matchroom vs. Queensberry Card 👀

Eddie Hearn Reveals His Plan For Matchroom vs. Queensberry Card 👀

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn joins the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss the upcoming Matchroom vs. Queensberry fight night and Conor Benn’s mooted bout against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

HANEY VS. GARCIA | APR 20 | DAZN 👑

Devin Haney will defend his WBC super-lightweight title against Ryan Garcia live on DAZN worldwide …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved