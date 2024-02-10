LIVE BOXING! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams undercard | Sam King, Aloys Junior, Karol Itauma & more





We’re live from The Copper Box Arena, London for coverage of the full undercard ahead of the highly anticipated championship clash between Hamzah Sheeraz and Liam Williams.

Aloys Youmbi vs. Milosav Savic

Sam King vs. Bartosz Glowacki

Karol Itauma vs. Eros Seghetti

Charlie Hickford vs. Yin Caicedo

