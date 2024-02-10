LIVE BOXING! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams undercard | Sam King, Aloys Junior, Karol Itauma & more

We’re live from The Copper Box Arena, London for coverage of the full undercard ahead of the highly anticipated championship clash between Hamzah Sheeraz and Liam Williams.
Aloys Youmbi vs. Milosav Savic
Sam King vs. Bartosz Glowacki
Karol Itauma vs. Eros Seghetti
Charlie Hickford vs. Yin Caicedo
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact