“Ngannou is a big jeopardy fight for AJ” – Off The Cuff With Frank Warren

Frank Warren caught up with Ade Oladipo to discuss the growth of boxing in Riyadh Season as Anthony Joshua prepares to fight Francis Ngannou in another megacard in Saudi Arabia.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#joshuangannou #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing