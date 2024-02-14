Canelo returns to the ring in May  – World Boxing Association

Saul Alvarez announced that he will be back to the ring for a new defense of his undisputed super middleweight title on May 4 in Las Vegas.

The Mexican made the announcement to a Mexican television channel during an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Alvarez mentioned the date and place, however, he did not give the name of the opponent, so it is expected that he will soon announce the name of the challenger against whom he will defend his titles.

He is coming off a great year in which he returned to Mexico in May to face John Ryder in front of a massive audience in Guadalajara, where he got a great victory in front of his home crowd. In September he fought Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas to close out a perfect 2023.

Now, as usual, Canelo, one of the best fighters in the world will make his return to the ring in the first week of May and all the fans are anxiously waiting for another performance.

Alvarez has been a professional since 2005 and in his extensive professional career he has 60 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws, in addition to having won world titles in multiple divisions.



