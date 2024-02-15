Home / Boxing Videos / GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: WEIGH-IN

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: WEIGH-IN

Former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. of South El Monte will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night on the DAZN card of 2024 in a 10-round super lightweight main event against the tough Jesus “Ricky” Perez of Tijuana, Mexico. The action will take place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. PT.

About Golden Boy Boxing

