“I WILL HAVE PLENTY OF FOOD SO I DON'T BITE JOE JOYCE!” | Kash Ali Aims To KNOCK OUT The Juggernaut





Heavyweight contender Kash Ali joins Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming clash with Joe Joyce on March 16th at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham live on TNT Sports. The fight features as part of the huge Magnificent 7 show brought to you by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Ali reflects on his fight with David Price in which he was disqualified for biting Price in 2019 and explains why he believes he will beat Joyce.

#KashAli #JoyceAli #magnificent7

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact