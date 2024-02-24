Joseph Fernandez hands Aaron Aponte a shock defeat in the show opener in Orlando! Bragging rights secured for Fernandez in this battle of the Floridians.
#BerlangaMcCrory #Boxing #Boxeo
Joseph Fernandez hands Aaron Aponte a shock defeat in the show opener in Orlando! Bragging rights secured for Fernandez in this battle of the Floridians.
#BerlangaMcCrory #Boxing #Boxeo
Tags * Aaron Aaron Aponte Aponte berlanga Boxing Fernandez JOSEPH Matchroom Boxing McCrory undercard
#RollyPitbull #ThurmanTszyu #PBConPRIME Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW …