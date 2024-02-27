Pauldo and Madueño ready for Wednesday’s fight – World Boxing Association

Justin Pauldo will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America lightweight belt this Wednesday night against Miguel Madueño at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.The fight will be the highlight of the Probox TV evening, which has become a mid-week tradition and, as usual, will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Pauldo won his belt last November 15 when he defeated Jerry Perez by technical knockout in the third round at this same venue. The 29-year-old American is going through a great moment that has resulted in several victories in a row and now wants to retain his crown as the star of this event.

Madueño, who is from Guasave, is25-year-old fighter and a worthy representative of Mexican boxing. He is coming off a loss vs. Steve Claggett last November 14, in Canada, but he found himself with a great opportunity to vindicate himself and will try to take advantage of it.

Pauldo has a record of 17 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts, while Madueño has 30 wins, 2 losses and 28 knockouts.



