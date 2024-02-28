Thurman vs. Tszyu & Rolly vs. Pitbull PREVIEW: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman duels rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu, and super lightweight world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and hard-hitting Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will face off in the co-main event.
Watch live in a PBC Pay-Per-View live on Prime Video on March 30, 2024, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
