Home / Boxing Videos / Thurman vs. Tszyu & Rolly vs. Pitbull PREVIEW: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Thurman vs. Tszyu & Rolly vs. Pitbull PREVIEW: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman duels rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu, and super lightweight world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and hard-hitting Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will face off in the co-main event.

Watch live in a PBC Pay-Per-View live on Prime Video on March 30, 2024, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Fight Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-033024

#ThurmanTszyu #RollyPitbull #PBConPRIME

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

‘You Changed the World of Boxing’ | When Jake Paul Met Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano discuss their boxing journey together ahead of their fights against …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved