Julian Smith opened 2024 with his first pro title  – World Boxing Association

Julian Smith participated in one of the first World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight regional title fights of February. The American fighter knocked out Cuban Orestes Velazquez on February 2 to win the International belt of the pioneer organization.

Smith dominated the fight from the very first round with an advantage on the scorecards at the end of the ninth round (86-80, 85-81 and 85-81) prove it. The technical knockout at the end was just the icing on the cake for the Illinois native, which took place at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Smith, 33, has been making a name for himself through hard work and effort. Being deaf has made him a special case in boxing, but his victories have gotten him to where he is.

His boxing history is also curious because he started boxing at the age of 20 and his training did no start as a child like most of the professional boxers. However, he has shown that talent and hard work pays off.

Since his debut in 2018 he has been evolving inside the ring, overcoming obstacles and having increasingly complicated opposition. His victory against Velazquez was a sign of that progress.

Both in life and in the ring he has encountered difficult moments. The passing of his brother in 2012 brought him into boxing and once there he has had to walk a path of adaptation in which he has bounced back from defeats and moved on.

Smith has raised the flag for his community and is a reference within it. He is now at the top of his game and his recent victory puts him in a great position going forward.

His victory to start the month puts him with a record of 8 wins, 2 losses and 5 knockouts as he awaits the next challenge in his growing career.



