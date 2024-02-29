Home / Boxing Videos / Francis Ngannou explains ONE advantage AJ has that Tyson Fury did NOT & explains why he will improve

Francis Ngannou explains ONE advantage AJ has that Tyson Fury did NOT & explains why he will improve

Ahead of taking on Anthony Joshua in Riyadh on March 8th, Francis Ngannou caught up with Dev Sahni to discuss his debut against Tyson Fury, his thoughts on the heavyweight division and why he has what it takes to defeat Joshua.

