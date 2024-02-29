Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney Vs Ryan Garcia: Los Angeles Launch Press Conference

Devin Haney Vs Ryan Garcia: Los Angeles Launch Press Conference

It’s take two of the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference tour, this time in Los Angeles. The WBC World Super Lightweight Title is on the line April 20 when the former amateur rivals collide live on DAZN. Watch both fighters go head to head.

