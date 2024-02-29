Devin Haney Vs Ryan Garcia: Los Angeles Launch Press Conference Matchroom Boxing 42 mins ago Boxing Videos It’s take two of the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference tour, this time in Los Angeles. The WBC World Super Lightweight Title is on the line April 20 when the former amateur rivals collide live on DAZN. Watch both fighters go head to head. #HaneyGarcia #Boxing * Angeles Before The Bell Benn Dobson Benn vs Dobson CONFERENCE conor benn DEVIN Garcia George Liddard Haney Jimmy Sains LAUNCH LOS Matchroom Boxing PRESS Ryan 2024-02-29 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest