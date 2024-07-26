Terence Crawford Explains How Turki Alalshikh Is Changing Boxing | ATS Fight

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford speaks with Andre Ward about his relationship with Turki Alalshikh and explains how the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority is going to change the sport as we know it, including how he got boxing promoters to ‘kiss the ring” and fall in line.
Full interview here: https://youtu.be/2clIc4_uSkI
