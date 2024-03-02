Home / Boxing Videos / True Detective Star Kali Reis Eyes Katie Taylor Or Chantelle Cameron 👀

True Detective Star Kali Reis Eyes Katie Taylor Or Chantelle Cameron 👀

Two division World Champ turned actress Kali Reis talks the possibility of fighting Katie Taylor or Chantelle Cameron in the latest episode of Flash Knockdown plus her role in HBO’s True Detective show!

