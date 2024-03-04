“Ngannou Worries Me Vs Anthony Joshua!”- Eddie Hearn On Knockout Chaos





Eddie Hearn sits down with Matchroom Boxing in Riyadh to preview Friday’s blockbuster between Anthony Joshua & Francis Ngannou and the full Knockout Chaos card, live worldwide on DAZN. Hearn also reflects on Ray Ford’s World Title victory over Otabek Kholmatov, the latest on Canelo developments, plus Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano & Haney-Garcia.

