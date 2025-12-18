Hall of Game Year-End Special: Jake Paul v Joshua Breakdown & Shedeur Sanders’ Hall of Fame Response





In the final episode of 2025, Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. hand out their end-of-year awards, GO OFF on the Shedeur Sanders draft controversy, and make their Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua predictions ahead of Friday’s fight on Netflix. Plus: Roy reveals why he’s treated “like Michael Jackson” overseas, Crawford comes up big in the Hall of Game Year-End Awards, and Ward shares a proud moment about his son completing Navy boot camp.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions