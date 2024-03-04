🤯 Exclusive Access To Ray Ford's CRAZY World Title Win Vs Kholmatov





Down on the scorecards heading into the 12th round, Raymond Ford remarkably stopped the dangerous Otabek Kholmatov with seven seconds of the fight remaining to become WBA World Featherweight Champion on Saturday. Here we have exclusive inside access to Ford’s locker room pre and post fight with Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn.

#RaymondFord #KholmatovFord #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.