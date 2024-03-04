“Pitufo” Diaz returned to the ring and won WBA regional belt  – World Boxing Association

Christopher Diaz won the Continental Latin America super lightweight belt by knocking out Headley Scott in the second round on Saturday at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican got his technical knockout against the American in a fight in which he had dominance and superiority at all times. For “Pitufo” it was an important fight because it allows him to win the regional belt and also marked his return after a couple of years out of the ring due to blood clots in his arm after an accident.

The Puerto Rican came back in good shape in front of his people and resumed his professional career with the firm objective of continuing to achieve things and move up in world boxing.

The 29-year-old fighter won his 28th fight, while he has 4 losses and 18 knockouts. Scott, on the other hand, improved his record to 18 wins and 2 losses.



