KO | Tristan Kalkreuth vs Kynndale Prather! “Sweet T' Gets KO And Back Flips In 17y/o Pro Debut!

Young Cruiserweight Prospect, Tristan Kalkreuth, Shows Athleticism In Pro Debut! Secures The Stoppage and Hits A Back Flip!

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Kynndale Prather
Aug. 10th, 2019 – Verizon Theatre, Grand Praire, TX – #OrtizOrozco

