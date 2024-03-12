KO | Tristan Kalkreuth vs Kynndale Prather! “Sweet T' Gets KO And Back Flips In 17y/o Pro Debut!

Young Cruiserweight Prospect, Tristan Kalkreuth, Shows Athleticism In Pro Debut! Secures The Stoppage and Hits A Back Flip!
Tristan Kalkreuth vs Kynndale Prather
Aug. 10th, 2019 – Verizon Theatre, Grand Praire, TX – #OrtizOrozco
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #tristankalkreuth #sweett #texas #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl