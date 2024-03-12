Flores Jr. fights Rodarte this weekend  – World Boxing Association

Gabriel Flores Jr. and Julian Rodarte will step into the ring at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, to contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA lightweight belt this Saturday.

The bout will be the main event of the evening and will pit both fighters who are California natives looking to show off in front of their home crowd.

Flores Jr. has lost two of his last four fights and is not at his best, but he knows that a win would help him get back on track and he is focused on achieving it. It should be noted that those last two losses have been against prospect Giovanni Cabrera and world champion Luis Alberto Lopez, which have been tough fights against great opponents.

Rodarte has faced a lower level of opposition but remains undefeated in his career. The 28-year-old drew his most recent fight against Juan Santiago and will now face his toughest challenge yet.

Flores has 22 wins, 2 losses and 8 knockouts, while Rodarte has 19 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 8 knockouts.



