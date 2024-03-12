Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou, Knockout Chaos – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Go behind the scenes in Riyadh as Anthony Joshua delivered a sensational right hand to wipe out Francis Ngannou in the Knockout Chaos main event on Friday 8 March 2024.

There’s plenty of unseen ringside angles and footage from backstage including Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, Derek Chisora, Nick Ball, Israil Madrimov, Justis Huni and more!

