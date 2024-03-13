Sandy Ryan & Terri Harper Prepare For All British World Title Clash ⚔️





This is going to be war! WBO World Welterweight Champ Sandy Ryan puts her title on the line against Terri Harper, who bids to become a three weight World Champion in Sheffield in support to Dalton Smith’s headliner against Jose Zepeda. Follow both British stars in training camp as they graft towards March 23.

#RyanHarper #Boxing #SmithZepeda

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.